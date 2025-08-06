New Hungarian defense attaché appointed in Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Deputy Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina for Resource Management, Aleksandar Goganović, together with his associates, received the outgoing Hungarian Defense Attaché to BiH, Colonel Attila Sándor, and the newly appointed Defense Attaché, Colonel János Takács, in a farewell-introductory visit, Trend reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Minister Goganović conveyed warm greetings from the Minister of Defense Zukan Helez and the Deputy Minister for Policy and Plans Slaven Galić, emphasizing that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary enjoy an exceptionally good and substantive cooperation.

He especially thanked Hungary for its significant contribution to the EUFOR Althea mission and other activities that help preserve peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Deputy Goganović also underlined the importance of consistent respect for the Dayton Peace Agreement and reiterated Bosnia and Herzegovina’s clear commitment to full membership in the European Union.

Colonels Sándor and Takács thanked for the hospitality, the correct and open cooperation, and expressed confidence that the friendly relations and military cooperation between the two countries will continue and be further enhanced.

The interlocutors agreed that the current level of cooperation is high, but there is still room for further improvement, especially in the area of participation of members of the Armed Forces of BiH in training programs in Hungary.