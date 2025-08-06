Azerbaijan set to expand number of bus terminals and stations

Azerbaijan currently has 32 bus terminals and 15 bus stations in operation, with more under development. A new railway and bus terminal opened in Aghdam in May 2025, and facilities are planned in Khankendi, Shusha, Jabrayil, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Fuzuli. Existing terminals are being upgraded, and integration with the biletim.az portal is underway.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register