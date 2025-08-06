Azerbaijan set to expand number of bus terminals and stations
Azerbaijan currently has 32 bus terminals and 15 bus stations in operation, with more under development. A new railway and bus terminal opened in Aghdam in May 2025, and facilities are planned in Khankendi, Shusha, Jabrayil, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Fuzuli. Existing terminals are being upgraded, and integration with the biletim.az portal is underway.
