Iranian airports expand horizons with more international routes

International flights from Iranian airports rose 16% to 5,880 in the first two months of the current year. The first month saw a 30% increase, while the second month grew by 6%. Mashhad Airport had the most flights with 2,780, followed by Shiraz (836) and Tabriz (602).

