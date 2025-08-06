Iran augments product exports via its West Azerbaijan Province customs
Exports through West Azerbaijan Province customs in northwest Iran saw a notable increase in early 2025. During the first four months of the Iranian year, export value rose by 20 percent, and export weight grew by 27 percent compared to last year. A total of 1.26 million tons of goods worth $685 million were exported during this period.
