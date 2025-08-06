Azerbaijani, Pakistani Navies explore new avenues for bilateral co-op (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Meeting took place between the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov and the Chief of the Naval Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the official welcoming ceremony, the chiefs of the Navy passed in front of the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were performed.

As part of the visit, the Pakistani delegation honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his monument located within the military unit's grounds.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the future development of bilateral naval cooperation, the importance of exchanging experience between the crews of warships was emphasized, and a number of other issues were discussed.

Subsequently, at a briefing organized for Pakistani guests visiting the Navy base, detailed information was provided on the structure of the Azerbaijani Navy, its operational capabilities, activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the conditions created for personnel, the training and educational process, as well as the organization of service and combat activities.

As part of the visit, the Pakistani delegation also visited one of the military units of the Navy. After getting acquainted with the military unit, the guests watched exemplary performances by the marine special forces.