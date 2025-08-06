KazMunayGas energizes petrochemical growth with new gas separation complex

Photo: KazMunayGas

KMG PetroChem, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has signed an EPC contract with Italy’s Tecnimont S.p.A. and Lebanon’s CCIC for the construction of a large-scale gas separation complex (GSC) at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field. The facility, with a processing capacity of 9.1 billion cubic meters of dry gas annually, will supply ethane and propane to support domestic petrochemical development.

