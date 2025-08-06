KazMunayGas energizes petrochemical growth with new gas separation complex
Photo: KazMunayGas
KMG PetroChem, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has signed an EPC contract with Italy’s Tecnimont S.p.A. and Lebanon’s CCIC for the construction of a large-scale gas separation complex (GSC) at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field. The facility, with a processing capacity of 9.1 billion cubic meters of dry gas annually, will supply ethane and propane to support domestic petrochemical development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy