Tajikistan, Türkiye hashing out development of China-Europe transport corridor

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 6. Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim and Turkish Minister of Transport Abdulkadir Uraloglu had a heart-to-heart about the ins and outs of the China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe transport corridor, looking to take the bull by the horns for its use and further development, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

The convening occurred within the Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi, strategically aligned with the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), scheduled from August 5 to 8.



The ministers conducted a comprehensive assessment of the existing framework of bilateral collaboration and identified potential avenues for enhancing synergistic efforts in the domains of transport and logistics.



The execution of international road freight transport between Tajikistan and Türkiye is conducted pursuant to a bilateral accord. In 2025, a handshake deal saw the two nations swap 3,250 road transport authorizations, paving the way for smoother travels ahead.

The talks also touched on boosting the number of R-3 permits for third-country transport, rolling out the red carpet for Tajik freight carriers with visa facilitation measures, and knitting together regional connectivity through the international corridor that bridges East and West.

The LLDC3 conference convenes a diverse array of stakeholders, including representatives from landlocked developing countries, the European Union, United Nations agencies, and various other entities, to engage in five thematic roundtable discussions.

