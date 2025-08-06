Ukraine reports Russian strike on facility supplying Azerbaijani gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Russia has attacked a key compressor station on the Trans-Balkan route, which recently began supplying Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine, Trend reports via Ukraine's Ministry of Energy.

According to information, on the night of August 6, 2025, Russia attacked a gas infrastructure facility — a compressor station belonging to the Ukrainian gas transmission system operator in the Odessa region, near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This facility ensured the operation of the route through which test volumes of gas from Azerbaijan, as well as liquefied natural gas from the US via Greek LNG terminals and the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, were delivered to Ukraine.

“The equipment responsible for the operation of this route was attacked by dozens of strike drones. Specialists are working on site to assess the consequences of the strike,” the information notes.

The Naftogaz group of companies signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of the SOCAR Group, to purchase Azerbaijani natural gas.

Gas supplies via the Trans-Balkan route through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor began for the first time in test mode.