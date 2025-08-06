Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan debate dev't of Middle Corridor, digitalization of logistics routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We met with Asel Zhanasova, advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who is visiting our country, and Talgat Aldybergenov, chairman of the board of directors of the National Company Kazakhstan Railways. The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of road, air transport, and shipbuilding.

We also exchanged views on the development of the Middle Corridor, the digitalization of ports, and logistics corridors," the publication reads.