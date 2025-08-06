Kazakhstan pushes forward with multi-sector investment plans in nation's Almaty

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Aibol Argyngazynov, Acting Chairman of JSC "Kazakh Invest," visited the Kegen District in the Almaty region. The visit aimed to review current investment projects and discuss new initiatives in tourism, energy, and processing industries.

