KazMunayGas unit rolls out initiative to utilize associated gas resources
Photo: KazMunayGas
Embamunaygas, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has launched a 4.8 MW gas-piston power plant at the South-Western Kamyshitovoye field to utilize associated petroleum gas (APG) and supply electricity to nearby oil fields. The project aims to reduce reliance on external power sources, cut electricity costs, and promote environmental and economic efficiency.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy