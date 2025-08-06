KazMunayGas unit rolls out initiative to utilize associated gas resources

Photo: KazMunayGas

Embamunaygas, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has launched a 4.8 MW gas-piston power plant at the South-Western Kamyshitovoye field to utilize associated petroleum gas (APG) and supply electricity to nearby oil fields. The project aims to reduce reliance on external power sources, cut electricity costs, and promote environmental and economic efficiency.

