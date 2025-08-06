Kazakhstan hitting ground running with export growth in 2024-2025 grain season
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Between September 2024 and July 2025, Kazakhstan exported 12.4 million tonnes of grain - a 34 percent increase year-on-year - driven by higher demand in Central Asia and the Middle East. Exports to countries like Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan surged, while new markets in Europe (including Belgium and the UK) were tapped for the first time. The season also marked the resumption of shipments to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, along with notable wheat exports to Morocco, Vietnam, and Italy.
