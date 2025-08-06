Iran and Azerbaijan urge accelerating implementation of joint border projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The importance of accelerating the implementation of existing projects between Azerbaijan and Iran, including the Astara railway freight terminal and the border bridges under construction, was emphasized during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting held in the Turkmen city of Awaza on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries discussed cooperation between the two countries in various economic sectors.

Moreover, the meeting noted that contacts between the presidents of both countries played a special role in deepening relations between the two countries.

The sides also concurred on reciprocal visits in the imminent future.

A broad exchange of views on the promotion of projects, solving existing problems, and deepening cooperation took place at the meeting.

