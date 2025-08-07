Patriotic War victim says he was shot while in captivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 7, victim Sharif Aliyev said he was injured and captured in Khojavand district in November, during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Trend reports.

According to the victim, he was severely beaten and subjected to torture while in captivity.

The victim noted that while in captivity, he was taken to another place that he later found out was Yerevan. Aliyev further stated he was wounded in the chest and both legs before the captivity. While in captivity, however, the Armenian soldiers forced him to repeat phrases in the Russian and Armenian languages. The victim added that he was shot in the right foot after refusing to repeat those phrases.

Responding to the questions from defendant David Babayan, Sharif Aliyev stated that before being captured, four of his fellow soldiers were killed, while he and other fellow soldiers were injured. His heavily wounded fellow soldier was then killed by gunfire from Armenian militants, while the victim himself was taken captive.

While responding to the questions from defendant Davit Ishkhanyan, Aliyev said he had received treatment at the clinic in Ganja city after being handed over to Azerbaijan.

He was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 15, 2020.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.