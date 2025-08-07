Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure gains speed with pipelines opening by year-end
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is making significant strides in water infrastructure and conservation. The government is set to complete several key projects by the end of the year, including the construction of new water pipelines, reservoir upgrades, and the modernization of thousands of kilometers of canals.
