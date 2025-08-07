EBRD grants significant loan for major solar projects in Romania

Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is stepping up its support for renewable energy in Romania with a 68 million euros loan for the development of three major solar farms. Located in the Muntenia region, the projects aim to boost Romania’s green energy capacity and cut carbon emissions by 280,000 tonnes annually.

