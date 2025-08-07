Iran stresses need to develop fresh cooperation framework with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ It is necessary to establish a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is aware that a completely new situation has arisen due to a number of changes. Under a new law passed by the Iranian parliament, it is natural for Iran to begin a new era of cooperation with the IAEA.

Araghchi stated that, following the IAEA's requests, the agency's deputy director general had been invited to Tehran. The IAEA representative will arrive in Iran not to conduct inspections or assessments, but to negotiate cooperation with the agency.

In March 2023, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement and published a statement on this agreement. Under the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is carried out within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are obliged to cooperate on allegations of the presence of materials containing enriched uranium in connection with Iran's nuclear program.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree suspending cooperation with the IAEA. Under a law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may be allowed to enter the country only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of nuclear facilities are guaranteed.