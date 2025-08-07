Kyrgyzstan inches closer to completing Uzgen–Myrza-Ake–Kara-Kulja Road overhaul

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 7. Approximately 90 - 95 percent of planned repair works on the Uzgen–Myrza-Ake– Kara-Kulja road in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh region have been completed, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

According to information, remaining works include the construction of sidewalks and the laying of asphalt concrete. The entire project is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025.

The section under repair spans 34 kilometers and is divided into three segments. The estimated cost of the project stands at 2.2 billion soms (about $25 million).

Earlier, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, announced that over 1,100 kilometers of new roads would be built, and patch repairs would be carried out on 135,000 square meters of roadway across the country by the end of 2025.