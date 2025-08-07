Riga Airport earns Level 3 ACI accreditation for passenger experience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Riga International Airport has ticked all the boxes to become the sole airport in the Baltic region to hit Level 3 in the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation program, Trend reports.

The ACI Passenger Experience Accreditation is a global certification program and the only international framework that evaluates how effectively airports manage and improve the overall passenger experience.

“This achievement brings us one step closer to excellence and reflects international recognition of Riga Airport’s commitment to global passenger experience standards. We are proud to be the first airport in the Baltics to reach Level 3 and deeply grateful to our staff, who work every day to ensure that every journey through Riga Airport begins and ends on a positive note. Satisfied passengers enhance our airport’s reputation—which is vital as we compete with other airports in Northern Europe,” said Artūrs Saveļjevs, Member of the Board of Riga International Airport.

As part of the ACI program, the organization regularly conducts passenger satisfaction and experience surveys at Riga Airport. Results show that passenger satisfaction at the airport consistently exceeds 4 out of 5 points—above the average score for airports of similar size in Europe.

Travelers particularly praise ease of access to the airport, security screening, and clear wayfinding—also naming these as the most influential factors shaping their overall airport experience.

Riga Airport also carries out its own regular passenger research, including focus group studies, which help the airport continuously improve services based on customer feedback.

Since the preceding fiscal year, the airport has implemented a series of service enhancements and novel propositions. A newly established rest area featuring locally sourced Latvian furnishings has been inaugurated on the second level of the passenger terminal. Conventional transit shuttles have been supplanted by eco-friendly electric buses.

New retail spaces have been added, and the Baltics’ first capsule hotel in an airport is now operating successfully. A new “Meet & Greet” service has also been launched, offering fast-track assistance, baggage help, and guided navigation through the airport.

Riga Airport joined ACI’s five-level Customer Experience Accreditation program in 2023 and reached Level 2 that same year. The program is designed to help airports assess, enhance, and validate their efforts in improving the passenger experience. At present, 137 airports across the globe have their ducks in a row with this accreditation—just 24 of them are in Europe.

