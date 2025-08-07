Azerbaijani Forces embark on mission to take part in Pakistan military parade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. A group of Azerbaijan Army servicemen departed for Pakistan to participate in the military parade organised for the first time in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day in Islamabad, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan will be represented by a group of commandos of the Azerbaijan Army and the Military Orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

Pakistan commemorates August 14 - the country's Independence Day - as a symbol of victory in the "Marka-e-Haq"( the war of truth).