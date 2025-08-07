Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 7 August 2025 11:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Army servicemen join Agile Spirit 2025 exercise on Georgian soil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army is participating as observers in the Agile Spirit 2025 exercise in Georgia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The initial phase of Agile Spirit 2025 was conducted as a computer-assisted command-staff exercise at the Vaziani and Norio training centers in Georgia, whereas the airborne component was accomplished in fraternal Türkiye.

The objective of the exercise is to contribute to peace and stability in the Black Sea region, as well as to increase the combat readiness, interoperability, and operational capabilities of the servicemen from the United States, NATO member states, and partner countries.

