Amount of products passing through Iran's Astara customs soars
Transit of goods through Iran’s Astara customs point rose by 60 percent from March 21 to July 22, 2025, compared to the same period last year. A total of 277,000 freight vehicles left Iran for Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Meanwhile, 344,000 tons of cargo entered Iran for transit to countries like Iraq, Türkiye, and India.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy