Amount of products passing through Iran's Astara customs soars

Transit of goods through Iran’s Astara customs point rose by 60 percent from March 21 to July 22, 2025, compared to the same period last year. A total of 277,000 freight vehicles left Iran for Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Meanwhile, 344,000 tons of cargo entered Iran for transit to countries like Iraq, Türkiye, and India.

