Azerbaijan sees growth in active VAT payers
The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan grew by 2.1 percent as of August 1, 2025. Active VAT payers increased by 5.8 percent to 55,800, while active business entities rose 4.3 percent to 226,800. Additionally, 111,800 new generation cash registers and 140,700 POS terminals were registered by that date.
