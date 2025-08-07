Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian President set to visit Armenia

Iran Materials 7 August 2025 10:09 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Information portal of the president of Iran

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Armenia in the next two weeks, the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, over the past period, the Iranian president had visited Iraq, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Oman.

Aragchi stated that the next stage is expected to be a visit by the Iranian president to China to participate in the summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Iranian minister added that Iran seeks to maintain high-level regional relations with the countries of the region.

