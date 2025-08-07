Tuition payments made easy with the Yelo App!

Getting ready for the new academic year? Yelo Bank is here to make things easier for parents and students with the Yelo App’s instant tuition payment feature. No more queues, phone calls, or office visits — now you can pay tuition fees directly from your phone in just a few taps.



Simply open the Yelo App, go to the “Payment” menu, select “Education and Testing,” and enter the required details (Student ID, parent’s FIN code, etc.). Save time and focus your energy on what truly matters — your child’s success.



You can make payments to leading educational institutions including: ADA University, ADA School, Europe Azerbaijan School, ATL Academy, Azerbaijan British College, Baku Oxford School, Dunya School, Kaspi High School, Hadaf High School, National Aviation Academy, Online Testing and Examination Center, and 21st Century Learning Center. For other institutions and international universities, tuition payments can be made at any Yelo Bank branch.



And that’s not all — with the Yelo App, you can also pay for utilities, mobile services, parking, housing, intercom, government fees, deliveries, and more — all in one place. Download the Yelo App now: http://bit.ly/ylmbltb.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!