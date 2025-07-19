Kyrgyzstan advances mountain ecosystem efforts at UN high-level event

Photo: Kygyz President press service

Kyrgyzstan held a special side event at the UN High-Level Political Forum to discuss progress and future plans for the Five Years of Action for Mountain Development. The event highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s leadership in mountain sustainability initiatives, including proposals for a coalition of mountain countries and a UN coordination mechanism.

