Kyrgyzstan advances mountain ecosystem efforts at UN high-level event
Photo: Kygyz President press service
Kyrgyzstan held a special side event at the UN High-Level Political Forum to discuss progress and future plans for the Five Years of Action for Mountain Development. The event highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s leadership in mountain sustainability initiatives, including proposals for a coalition of mountain countries and a UN coordination mechanism.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy