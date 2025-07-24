Somalia's FM visits National Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added: first version posted on 14:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs on July 24, Trend reports.

Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali first visited the Alley of Honors and paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave.

Later, Abdisalam Abdi Ali visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

