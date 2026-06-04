Azerbaijan exports new batch of diesel fuel to Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has exported a new batch of diesel fuel to Armenia, Trend reports.

Today, 2,475 tons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia departed from the Guzdak station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

A total of 42 wagons of diesel fuel departed in the direction of the Boyuk Kesik station.

The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia.

So far, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Fuel exports to this country began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of RON-95 automotive fuel were supplied to Armenia.

According to the decision of President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025, transportation in this direction continues after the lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which have been in force since the occupation period.

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13:39

Azerbaijan will export another batch of diesel fuel to Armenia today, Trend reports.

As many as 42 wagons of the product will be exported to Armenia.

The train will depart from the Guzdak station at 16:00 (GMT +4), pass through the Boyuk Kesik station to Georgia, and from there it will move towards Armenia.

Will be updated