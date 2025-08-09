Azerbaijani gas reaches Syria's Homs province

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijani gas supplied to Syria via the Turkish province of Kilis has reached the Cender Gaz gas distribution station in the central province of Homs, from where it will be redirected to the Nasiriye and Teshrin thermal power plants near the capital Damascus, Trend reports.

The gas supply valves to the power plants were opened at a ceremony attended by Deputy Energy Minister of Syria Ghayas Diyab and Homs Governor Abdurrahman al-Aman.

According to G. Diyab, the gas pipeline's capacity is 3.4 million cubic meters per day, while today 1.4 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas is supplied through the line, which will allow producing 250 megawatts of electricity.

The deputy minister called the supply of Azerbaijani gas via Türkiye "a significant contribution to the stability of Syria."

The supply of Azerbaijani gas via Türkiye to Syria began on August 2.