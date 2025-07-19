Turkmenistan's Ashgabat sets standard for regional ATM reach
Ashgabat remains the top region in Turkmenistan in terms of ATM coverage, followed by Mary and Lebap as of July 2025 data.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy