Azerbaijan boosts value of maritime cargo transport in 6M2025
In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan transported around $1.2 billion worth of goods by sea, showing an increase in trade value despite a drop in cargo volume. Exports declined in value but more than doubled in volume, while imports saw a rise in value with a notable decrease in tonnage.
