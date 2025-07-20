Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped down compared to July 19.

The official rate for $1 is 577,425 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,065 rials. On July 19, the euro was priced at 673,063 rials.

Currency Rial on July 20 Rial on July 19 1 US dollar USD 577,425 578,041 1 British pound GBP 774,566 776,734 1 Swiss franc CHF 719,845 722,403 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,744 59,837 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,677 56,860 1 Danish krone DKK 89,935 90,173 1 Indian rupee INR 6,703 6,711 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,229 157,397 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,884,677 1,891,475 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,790 202,920 100 Japanese yen JPY 388,053 389,101 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,590 73,666 1 Omani rial OMR 1,499,445 1,501,754 1 Canadian dollar CAD 420,630 421,506 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 344,294 345,442 1 South African rand ZAR 32,566 32,696 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,303 14,313 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,358 7,346 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,633 158,802 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,069 44,106 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 375,775 377,224 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,980 154,144 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,535,705 1,537,343 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,346 450,260 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 474,826 476,003 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,144 19,172 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,718 419,253 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,514 106,488 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,445 80,531 100 Thai baht THB 1,784,884 1,784,692 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,988 136,157 1,000 South Korean won KRW 415,105 415,709 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 814,422 815,291 1 euro EUR 671,065 673,063 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,477 108,598 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,930 213,258 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,420 35,461 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,360 8,370 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,307 176,554 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,662 340,023 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,012,772 1,013,345 1 Tajik somoni TJS 59,992 60,443 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,541 164,823 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,887 4,919

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 833,900 rials and $1 costs 717,539 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,612 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,640 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 872,000–875,000 rials, while one euro is worth 998 thousand–1,01 million rials.