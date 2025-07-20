Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 20

Economy Materials 20 July 2025 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 20

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped down compared to July 19.

The official rate for $1 is 577,425 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,065 rials. On July 19, the euro was priced at 673,063 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 20

Rial on July 19

1 US dollar

USD

577,425

578,041

1 British pound

GBP

774,566

776,734

1 Swiss franc

CHF

719,845

722,403

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,744

59,837

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,677

56,860

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,935

90,173

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,703

6,711

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,229

157,397

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,884,677

1,891,475

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,790

202,920

100 Japanese yen

JPY

388,053

389,101

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,590

73,666

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,499,445

1,501,754

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

420,630

421,506

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

344,294

345,442

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,566

32,696

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,303

14,313

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,358

7,346

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,633

158,802

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,069

44,106

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

375,775

377,224

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,980

154,144

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,535,705

1,537,343

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,346

450,260

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

474,826

476,003

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,144

19,172

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,718

419,253

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,514

106,488

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,445

80,531

100 Thai baht

THB

1,784,884

1,784,692

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,988

136,157

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

415,105

415,709

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

814,422

815,291

1 euro

EUR

671,065

673,063

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,477

108,598

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,930

213,258

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,420

35,461

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,360

8,370

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,307

176,554

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,662

340,023

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,012,772

1,013,345

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

59,992

60,443

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,541

164,823

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,887

4,919

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 833,900 rials and $1 costs 717,539 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,612 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,640 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 872,000–875,000 rials, while one euro is worth 998 thousand–1,01 million rials.

