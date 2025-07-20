Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 20, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped down compared to July 19.
The official rate for $1 is 577,425 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,065 rials. On July 19, the euro was priced at 673,063 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on July 20
|
Rial on July 19
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
577,425
|
578,041
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
774,566
|
776,734
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
719,845
|
722,403
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,744
|
59,837
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,677
|
56,860
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
89,935
|
90,173
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,703
|
6,711
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,229
|
157,397
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,884,677
|
1,891,475
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
202,790
|
202,920
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
388,053
|
389,101
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,590
|
73,666
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,499,445
|
1,501,754
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
420,630
|
421,506
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
344,294
|
345,442
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,566
|
32,696
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,303
|
14,313
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,358
|
7,346
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
158,633
|
158,802
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,069
|
44,106
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
375,775
|
377,224
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
153,980
|
154,144
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,535,705
|
1,537,343
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
449,346
|
450,260
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
474,826
|
476,003
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,144
|
19,172
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
275
|
275
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
418,718
|
419,253
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,514
|
106,488
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,445
|
80,531
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,784,884
|
1,784,692
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
135,988
|
136,157
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
415,105
|
415,709
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
814,422
|
815,291
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
671,065
|
673,063
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
108,477
|
108,598
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,930
|
213,258
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,420
|
35,461
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,360
|
8,370
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
176,307
|
176,554
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
339,662
|
340,023
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,012,772
|
1,013,345
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
59,992
|
60,443
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
164,541
|
164,823
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
4,887
|
4,919
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 833,900 rials and $1 costs 717,539 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 809,612 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,640 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 872,000–875,000 rials, while one euro is worth 998 thousand–1,01 million rials.