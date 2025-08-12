Iran projects financial allocations for realization of its petrochemical objectives

Iran plans to spend $24 billion by 2029 to boost its petrochemical production capacity to 132 million tons per year. As of March 2025, capacity had already reached 96.6 million tons, with 66 million tons in actual output. The sector currently generates $11 billion from domestic sales and $13 billion from exports annually.

