Kazakhstan's coal market shows resilience amid global decarbonization trends
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Caspy Commodity Exchange JSC has released an analytical report on Kazakhstan’s coal market, focusing on the exchange-based trading of communal and household coal (CHC). The report analyzes global and national coal trends, highlighting record-high global production in 2024 and stable, though declining, coal prices. Despite long-term plans to shift to renewables,
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy