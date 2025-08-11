Khojaly genocide victim says Armenians tortured her by holding knife to her children’s throats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 11, victim Aybaniz Orujova stated that she, together with her family members, including her twin sons, was captured in 1992, two days after the Khojaly massacre, Trend reports.

According to Orujova, she and her family members escaped to the forest during the Khojaly attack and were later captured after staying there for two days. She added that all of her family members, including her brother, had been executed.

Responding to the questions from public prosecutors, the victim claimed that she had been kept in Khankendi for seven days. She was released from captivity on March 20, while her twins were released on March 30. According to her, she was severely tortured while in captivity, with Armenians holding a knife to her children’s throats, threatening to cut their heads off.

Another victim, Hafiza Safarova, noted she was captured together with her family members during the attack on the Divanlilar village of the Fuzuli district on December 7, 1991. The victim said she was kept in a cold place and was ill-treated, along with other hostages, during the captivity. Safarova further stated that her father, Karim Safarov, had died in captivity as a result of torture. After seven days, she was released from captivity in exchange for gasoline and diesel fuel.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.