Iran sees surge in passenger car imports amid domestic production gaps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Iran's passenger car imports increased by 49.7 percent in value and 38 percent in quantity during four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through July 21, 2024), Iran's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and Director General of Customs Administration Foroud Asghari told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran imported 14,287 passenger cars worth $313 million during the four months. During the same period last year, imports of passenger cars totaled 10,353 units worth $209 million.

Asghari noted that among the imported cars, there may be used cars. Customs is bringing cars into the country on the basis of declared documents. Currently, as many as 10,000-13,000 passenger cars are at Shahid Rajaee and Shahid Bahonar ports. These cars can be untarred after getting approval from banks.

In recent years, Iran has prioritized domestic production over the import of passenger cars. For this reason, certain restrictions have been imposed on importing passenger cars into the country. However, due to insufficient domestic production as well as low quality and safety levels, the restrictions on importing passenger cars into the country have been relaxed to some extent.