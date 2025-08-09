Turkmenistan’s internet banking surges with increasing users
Altogether, the total number of registered Internet-banking users nationwide has reached 1,228,161. This expanding user base reflects increasing digital literacy, rising consumer demand for online financial tools, and the banking sector’s efforts to improve remote service delivery.
