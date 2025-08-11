Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan's Technopark showcases investment projects to Belarusian and Russian delegates

Economy Materials 11 August 2025 13:19 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 11. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Alexander Ogorodnikov, and the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan, Konstantin Zlygostev, paid a working visit to Chirchik Technopark, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation was afforded a comprehensive briefing on the technopark's ecosystem and its infrastructural capabilities, followed by an immersive walkthrough of the operational facilities belonging to resident enterprises.

At present, a total of 19 investment initiatives have been executed within the technopark ecosystem, culminating in an aggregate capital infusion surpassing $50 million. In the forthcoming timeframe, an additional 10 initiatives are anticipated to be rolled out.

