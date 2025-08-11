Tajikistan sees growth in rail and road freight turnover in first half of 2025

Photo: Baku Network

Tajikistan’s freight sector grew in the first half of 2025 in various categories. Tajikistan’s transport sector plays a key role in the movement of goods across Central Asia, with road and rail corridors linking the country to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Afghanistan.

