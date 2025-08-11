Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent crude oil fell last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field fell by $2.98, or 4.1 percent, compared to the previous week, to $68.93 per barrel.

The maximum price for this grade of oil over the reporting period was $70.59 per barrel, and the minimum was $67.66 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.42 per barrel, which is $3.16, or 4.5 percent, lower than the previous week. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.17 per barrel, and the minimum price was $66.12 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $57.02 per barrel, down $3.04, or 5.1 percent, from the previous week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $58.80 per barrel, and the lowest was $55.70 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $69.08 per barrel last week, down $2.81, or 3.9%, from the previous week. Following the results of the past week, the maximum price for Dated Brent crude oil was $70.84/barrel, and the minimum price was $67.73/barrel.