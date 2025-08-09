Saudi Arabia welcomes peace agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and praised the United States for its role in sponsoring the agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the kingdom wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s hope that the agreement would mark the beginning of a new phase of understanding and cooperation, consolidating security and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a way that serves the interests of the peoples of both countries and the broader Caucasus region.