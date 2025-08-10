Azerbaijan reports on people granted disability status nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The State Agency for Medical and Social Examination and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan established disability for 32,600 citizens over the period from January through July 2025, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is noted that out of the total number, 14,500 people were recognized as disabled for the first time, and 18,100 were recognized as disabled again.

"Disability assessment is carried out through an electronic system based on data specified in referrals that medical institutions enter into this system.

Following the determination of disability, social benefits are proactively assigned through the electronic system," the information notes.