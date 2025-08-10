Iranian President denies local media claims on Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Iran's position on the Zangezur Corridor is not as presented by Iranian media, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the wishes of all parties were taken into account when discussing the Zangezur route. Pezeshkian emphasized that within the framework of territorial integrity, it is guaranteed that the Iranian road will not be blocked.

That some Iranian media outlets have expressed negative views about the Zangezur Corridor, claiming that its creation is detrimental to Iran’s interests.