US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group to boost regional energy, infrastructure projects - Neil Watson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The creation of a Strategic Working Group between the United States and Azerbaijan institutionalises US-Azerbaijani engagement, facilitating continuous dialogue on security, energy, and economic diversification, British journalist and political scientist Neil Watson told Trend.

He noted that the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington is a unique and historic moment of public alignment between Baku and Yerevan on the principles of peaceful coexistence and mutual recognition of sovereignty.

"Its core objectives are: 1. Finalising a framework for a peace treaty, moving beyond ceasefire arrangements towards a legally-binding settlement. 2. Establishing mechanisms for border demarcation and dispute resolution that can reduce the risk of renewed military escalation. 3. The launch of a homogeneous, independent South Caucasus, replete with economic and transport connectivity projects that can serve as mutual incentives for sustained peace," the British journalist said.

The political scientist underlined that the expected outcome is a shift from conflict management to conflict resolution, transforming the South Caucasus into a corridor for trade, energy, and cross-border cooperation.

"The creation of a Strategic Working Group is highly significant. On the security side, it creates a direct channel to align counterterrorism and maritime security in the Caspian, together with providing resilience against hybrid threats. On the economic front, it could result in investment in renewable and conventional energy, digital infrastructure, and regional transport links," Watson stated.

The journalist considers that the foundation of the Working Group positions the US as a more constant and reliable stakeholder in the South Caucasus, which could offset the influence and threat of Russia and give Baku more strategic options.

"The involvement of President Trump brings both prestige and political weight to the process. In diplomatic terms, when the President is personally engaged, it signals to all parties that Washington is willing to invest political capital to see the process succeed. This can create momentum and reassure both Baku and Yerevan that agreements reached in Washington will continue.

From a strategic partnership perspective, presidential attention often translates into broader interagency support, funding opportunities, and an elevated profile in US foreign policy. This should result in the success of bilateral projects, encourage private sector investment, and integrate the peace agenda with regional economic initiatives," Neil Watson concluded.