Iran and IAEA set to develop new cooperation framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. On August 11, officials from Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will discuss a new framework for cooperation between the two sides in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, a delegation led by the deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Iranian Foreign Ministry will hold talks, and there are no plans for IAEA inspections.

Araghchi stated that Iran and the IAEA have not reached an agreement on a new framework. Cooperation will not begin until an agreement on a new framework is reached. The new framework will certainly be based on the law enacted by the Iranian parliament.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree on the entry into force of the law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are not allowed to enter the country to conduct inspections. Only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of its nuclear facilities are guaranteed, the agency's inspectors will be permitted to enter the country.