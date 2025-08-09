Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 9 August 2025 09:56 (UTC +04:00)
President Tokayev deems peace deal between Azerbaijan, Armenia as historic achievement
Photo: Akorda

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, considers the peace agreement signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia a historically significant achievement that has put an end to years of military conflict, the Press Secretary of the President, Ruslan Zheldibay, wrote on his social media, Trend reports.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the peace agreement signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia a historically significant achievement. This document has put an end to the long-standing military conflict between the two states and paved the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations and the development of cooperation based on lasting peace,” the publication reads.

