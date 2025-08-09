President Tokayev deems peace deal between Azerbaijan, Armenia as historic achievement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, considers the peace agreement signed in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia a historically significant achievement that has put an end to years of military conflict, the Press Secretary of the President, Ruslan Zheldibay, wrote on his social media, Trend reports.

