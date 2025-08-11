Kazakhstan to strengthen cyber defenses amid rising AI-driven threats

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tackled the nuts and bolts of enhancing data management efficiency and bolstering cybersecurity during a meeting focused on the growth of artificial intelligence, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the rise of artificial intelligence is opening a whole new can of worms, presenting challenges and threats that traditional response mechanisms are finding hard to wrap their heads around.

“We are all witnessing how neural networks are being used to create biometric copies of individuals and imitate their voices, images, and even behavior. This enables unauthorized access to citizens’ personal data and bank accounts, as well as the creation of fake videos to manipulate public opinion,” said Tokayev.

He subsequently addressed the topic of information system susceptibilities.



“Since the commencement of the calendar year, there have been in excess of 40 significant data compromise events, with the most substantial incident transpiring in June.” Although ostensibly a majority of these occurrences transpire within the private domain, it is imperative that the state assume comprehensive accountability for the overarching framework of digital security across the nation. The prevailing landscape in the realm of cybersecurity is characterized by ambiguous jurisdiction and a disjointed allocation of responsibilities,” the president remarked.



President Tokayev also delineated the facilitation of robust communication protocols as an imperative objective.

“At present, a significant portion of business and official communications, including the transmission of citizens' personal data, takes place via international messaging platforms. Frequently, these systems are leveraged to solicit personal identification numbers, health-related data, and various other confidential information. This methodology poses a significant threat to compliance with data privacy regulations and may result in the unauthorized dissemination of sensitive information across international boundaries. Concurrently, Kazakhstan has engineered a proprietary communication platform, Aitu, which is designed to uphold the requisite security protocols. The administration needs to prioritize the migration of all communications encompassing personally identifiable information to the secure national messaging platform,” Tokayev emphasized.

The forecast of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) suggests that by 2033, the AI market in Kazakhstan could be raking in a whopping $4.8 trillion. Its slice of the global technology pie will jump from 7 to 29 percent.

