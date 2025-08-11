Turkish-backed Kyrgyz energy infrastructure to boost Zangezur and Middle Corridors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 11. Ihlas Holding’s strategic subsidiary, Orta Asya Investment Holding, has executed definitive agreements with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy for significant hydroelectric initiatives that will enhance energy infrastructure and bolster critical regional transport corridors, encompassing Zangezur, the Middle Corridor, and the Belt and Road Initiative, Trend reports via Ihlas Holding's press service.

The agreements are worth their weight in gold, reaching up to $10 billion, and encompass two heavyweight hydroelectric power plant projects—the Kazarman plant boasting an impressive installed capacity of 912 megawatts (MW) and the Kokomeren plant cranking out 1,305 MW—adding up to a whopping total of 2,217 MW. These projects are set to turn the energy landscape of Central Asia on its head and light up key regional corridors, including Zangezur, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Middle Corridor.

The contractual agreements were executed by Kyrgyz Minister of Energy Taalaybek Ibrayev and Orta Asya Investment Holding Chairman Ahmet Mucahid Oren at the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy. The contractual framework encompasses two decades of operational entitlements for the facilities, a sovereign assurance for the procurement of the produced electrical output, and stipulations for transnational dispute resolution mechanisms.



Preliminary accords for these initiatives were established during the Turkic States Organization Summit in Bishkek last November, with participation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. The executed agreements underscore robust institutional backing from both the Republic of Türkiye and the Kyrgyz Republic.

