President Ilham Aliyev’s pragmatic policy paves way for landmark Washington deal - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has done significant work by pragmatically leveraging the political and diplomatic dynamics following the events of 2023, said Uzbek expert and political analyst Ravshan Nazarov in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, Azerbaijan has consistently pursued legally formalized solutions in the field of transport and transit projects, including the issue of opening the Zangezur corridor.

“The position of President Ilham Aliyev was a decisive factor in reaching the agreement on the Zangezur corridor,” Nazarov noted.

The political analyst emphasized that in Tashkent, the importance of dialogue and cessation of armed confrontation is recognized.

“We are confident that the prompt establishment of sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus will create a foundation for the implementation of large-scale transport and infrastructure projects, serving the interests of all peoples in the broader region,” he said.

At the same time, Uzbek analysts underline that the agreement is of a framework nature and contains a number of complex practical issues – from ensuring the overall security of the Zangezur corridor and customs procedures to constitutional changes in Armenia.

“Therefore, the final assessment will depend on the practical implementation of the agreement,” the expert added.

He also stressed that the construction of the “Trump Bridge” and the opening of the Zangezur corridor will have a significant positive impact on Central Asia, including Uzbekistan.

“One of the most notable positive effects will be the expansion of multimodal routes linking Europe, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and the Middle East with Central Asia, including Kazakhstan and other countries in the region. The Zangezur corridor will enable Central Asia’s integration into a broader global transport network, reduce logistics costs, and improve trade routes. Uzbekistan and other regional countries will be able to diversify export routes, which will positively affect their economies.

Moreover, the launch of the Zangezur corridor will open up prospects for increased transit flows, leading to growth in cargo transportation and transit fees. This will stimulate the development of logistics infrastructure in Central Asian countries, including the creation of logistics hubs and investments in transport infrastructure. It will also provide opportunities to increase the export of energy resources and goods through alternative routes,” he added.

“Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, may gain additional leverage in relations with major external players – the United States, Türkiye, and the European Union – which will reduce dependence on a single transit route through Russia or Iran,” Ravshan Nazarov noted.

The political analyst emphasized that Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, will obtain greater flexibility in foreign policy and economics by strengthening cooperation with the US, Türkiye, and the EU. This will reduce their dependence on a single transit direction through Russia or Iran.

“For Uzbekistan and other regional countries, the conclusions are clear: once the project is operational and stable, significant benefits can be expected – growth in transit flows, diversification of export routes, and an influx of investment in logistics,” the expert concluded.