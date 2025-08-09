Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center praises importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) highly praised the initialing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty in Washington, Trend reports.

"We warmly welcome the initialing Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty in Washington, DC - an important move by President Aliyev and PM Pashinyan that paves the way to a lasting and sustainable peace," the NGIC wrote on its X page.

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.